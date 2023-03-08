Bindi Irwin Shares Endometriosis Diagnosis From Hospital Bed
‘PLEASE BE GENTLE’
Bindi Irwin has asked the public to be thoughtful when they ask her when she will be having more children after revealing she has undergone surgery for endometriosis. Irwin announced the diagnosis via a social media post, accompanied by an image of the wildlife warrior in a hospital bed. Irwin said she had given up on finding a possible diagnosis after suffering through 10 years of chronic pain, fatigue and nausea, describing her internal struggle to remain positive and “hide the pain” in the spotlight. She urged people to listen to their body after she gave up herself when a doctor told Irwin “it was simply something you deal with as a woman.” But with the help of a friend, Bindi says, she found her way, and underwent the surgery. “They found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst (a cyst filled with menstrual blood,)” Bindi said. “To those questioning the cancelled plans, unanswered messages & absence - I had been pouring every ounce of the energy I had left into our daughter & family. Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone’s life, however, that is not always the case. Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family’s miracle.” Bindi was hailed for her bravery by brother, Robert, and husband, Chandler.