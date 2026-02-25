The Fiber Formula That Helped Calm My Breakouts From the Inside Out

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Over the last several years, gut health has finally begun to receive the attention it deserves. The state of our gut microbiome influences far more than digestion; it plays a role in brain function, mood, and yes, even skin health, a relationship often referred to as the “gut-skin axis.” Emerging research suggests that imbalances in gut bacteria can disrupt immune signaling and trigger systemic inflammation, potentially contributing to conditions like acne, dermatitis, psoriasis, and dandruff.

I fell deep into the gut-skin axis rabbit hole a few years ago, after struggling with persistent, inflammatory breakouts that seemed to flare up without warning or any obvious cause. No matter what topical I tried, nothing truly solved the issue. Last year, I decided it was time to look beneath the surface. If expensive acne serums weren’t cutting it, maybe the problem wasn’t skin-deep after all.

I began working with a functional nutritionist (shoutout to the Functional Gut Clinic) to assess what was happening internally. After comprehensive testing—and a significant investment of both time and money—I learned I was dealing with gut dysbiosis, or an imbalance in beneficial bacteria. Having answers was a relief, but that was only the beginning. While healing wasn’t overnight, since starting a targeted protocol, my breakouts have calmed dramatically.

A key part of that protocol was rethinking my supplement routine. Not all fiber and probiotics are created equal; in some cases, the wrong ones can exacerbate symptoms. One turning point was being introduced to master aesthetician and Biomecult founder Jenn Mills and adding the brand’s Prebiotic Fiber Blend to my streamlined stack.

Mills describes the gut-skin axis as a bidirectional communication network. “The gut and the skin communicate and influence immune responses, inflammation, and overall homeostasis,” she explains.

Biomecult Prebiotic Fiber Blend The blend combines organic flaxseed and psyllium husk (two fiber sources known to support regular elimination and microbial balance) with inulin and cacao, prebiotics that nourish beneficial bacteria. See At Biomecult $ 69

Additional ingredients like cinnamon and hydrolyzed pearl powder round out the formula. According to Mills, fiber can also help bind and eliminate excess circulating estrogen and reduce cholesterol absorption—both of which are important because cholesterol serves as a precursor to estrogen. “Fiber-rich diets may help reduce circulating estrogen levels and support detoxification pathways,” she notes. Meanwhile, cacao delivers antioxidant support that may help calm inflammation associated with acne and eczema.

Together, the ingredients are designed to support the gut-skin axis through immune modulation and metabolite signaling.

After a little over two months of consistent use, I’ve noticed less bloating, improved regularity, and more stable digestion overall. My skin has remained clearer—and noticeably less reactive. While I can’t attribute the shift to one supplement alone, the Prebiotic Fiber Blend feels like a foundational piece of my broader gut-healing protocol.

Investing in gut testing was one of the most impactful decisions I’ve made for my health, and I recommend it to anyone dealing with stubborn digestive or skin concerns—especially when the root cause feels elusive.

Even if you’re not navigating active breakouts or GI distress, supporting your microbiome is rarely a bad idea. For those who’ve struggled for years before realizing the connection, addressing gut health can be a surprisingly powerful place to start.

