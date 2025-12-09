Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Despite being a beauty and wellness editor, I’m convinced that a good chunk of products in the supplement industry are gimmicky and unnecessary—at best. With the market more saturated than ever, it’s hard to discern what actually may provide benefits without going to a professional and getting the proper bloodwork done. As someone who tries a lot of supplements, I’m not easily impressed—in fact, I’m often disappointed, which is why this one under-the-radar supplement has become my holy grail.

One afternoon, one of my favorite organic aestheticians, Katie Sobelman, handed me a glass of something brown (ew?) post-facial. Of course, the skeptic in me asked, “What is it?” She then gave me the lowdown about trace minerals and why they were a supplement worth adding to my increasingly pared-down lineup. TL;DR: Sobelman convinced me, and I’ve had an ongoing love affair with them ever since. There are many trace mineral supplements on the market, but my favorite formula is the Trace Minerals Concentrace Daily Mineral Powder. It’s so easy to add to a glass of water and has a really delicious taste.

What are trace minerals?

Board-certified naturopathic doctor and Vice President of Education at Trace Minerals, Dr. Darrin Starkey, ND, shared a little more about what exactly these small but mighty particles are. “[They’re] minerals that your body needs in tiny (or “trace”) amounts,” he explains. These include iron, zinc, copper, selenium, iodine, manganese, chromium, fluoride, and molybdenum. “Your body runs on electricity, and trace minerals help carry electrical signals between your cells.” Starkey further explained that minerals naturally exist on the surface of the earth.

Before industrial agricultural practices, they could be found in abundance in soil and water sources. “Today, though, we have industrialized, commercialized, pasteurized, sanitized, and processed almost everything we eat and drink,” he adds. In other words, we’re no longer getting the amount of trace minerals we need from the foods we eat and the water we drink.

Trace ConcenTrace Daily Mineral Powder These electrolyte-boosting supplements offer a slew of potential health benefits, from metabolic support to strengthening immunity. The powder comes in three flavors: blue raspberry, blue acai, and blue Hawaiian. Shop At Trace $ 35

What are the benefits of supplementing with trace minerals?

Starkey likes to refer to trace minerals as “the building blocks of our health.” They’re involved in every process in the body, keeping organs like the brain and heart functioning (think brain waves to your heartbeat), and they encourage proper muscle contractions, making them essential for movement and stability due to their ability to conduct electrical impulses. Starkey says that hormone regulation, better absorption of vitamins and nutrients, increased immune function, and a metabolism boost are some of the main benefits.

Once I started taking them, I noticed a big difference in gut health and, as a pleasant side effect, my menstrual cramps. For the longest time, I couldn’t figure out why I was having debilitating cramps the first day of my period every month, and to be perfectly honest, I’m still not totally sure what the cause was, but every time I take Trace Minerals Daily Mineral Powder, they’re reduced significantly or even go away altogether. I stopped taking them for a period of time, and my cramps got worse again, so I’m fairly certain it was the trace minerals working their magic.

Why I love Trace Minerals Concentrace Daily Mineral Powder

Trace Minerals’ formula provides a full spectrum of ionic trace minerals sourced from Utah’s Salt Lake area. Starkey says this area has been collecting trace minerals for thousands of years. You simply add the powder to water (or any other beverage) and let it work its magic. Many trace mineral supplements will give your water a salty taste, which is why I prefer the flavor-enhanced powder, but if you don’t mind the effect, they also offer liquid Concentrace drops.

Overall, this is one of the few wellness supplements I’ve kept up with over the years because it truly makes a difference for me.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: