Bipartisan Senate Intel Leaders: No Evidence Trump Was Wiretapped

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a statement Thursday afternoon stating that they have not seen any evidence that President Trump or his residence were the subject of surveillance last year, despite allegations the president made two weeks ago. “Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016,” the committee’s chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) and vice chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) said in a joint statement. Trump accused former President Obama of having him surveilled before the election, tweeting on March 4: “How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”
