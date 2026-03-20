Birthday Boy Barron Trump Gears Up for His ‘Next Phase’

With Barron Trump’s teenage years now behind him, he’s cooking up a plan to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

President Donald Trump’s youngest—and most elusive—son turned 20 on Friday and is already looking to “make his own mark,” multiple sources told People magazine.

“This is how to impress his family,” one source told the outlet. “He has always thought about business and truly is interested in it like his father. A lot of this ambition has to do with his desire to look good to Donald, as well as to his mother. He is more gung-ho than most.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania had Barron a year after their wedding. EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

“He has been actively pursuing successful ventures for several years,” the source said. “Turning 20 is indeed a turning point for him as he gets older and wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money.”

Barron has already waded into the world of entrepreneurship, much like his father, who entered the real estate business in his 20s.

Barron has already been involved with several business ventures. Jose A. Alvarado, Jr./ABC

A company called Sollos Yerba Mate Inc., which references a traditional herbal tea from South America, lists Barron as a director along with four others, according to business registration documents filed in Florida and Delaware. The company is headquartered at a 4,500-square-foot property in Palm Beach, Florida, where the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate is also located.

A LinkedIn page for Sollos describes it as “a lifestyle beverage brand built around yerba mate and clean, functional ingredients.” It’s set to launch in the spring.

In July 2024, when Barron was only 18, he incorporated a luxury real estate venture named Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. along with some friends. But it was dissolved just months later—after Trump won the presidential election.

Cameron Roxburgh, one of Barron’s partners who attended the $40,000-a-year Oxbridge Academy with him, previously told Newsweek that the business would be relaunched in spring 2025. Roxburgh later told Fox Business that the plan had been scrapped.

But that doesn’t mean Barron has lost interest in real estate.

Barron is a known mama's boy. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Barron is interested in developing real estate in areas where he sees growth, especially keeping up with trends of younger buyers. I think the next phase of his life will include property development as well as other projects that he has researched enough to know they will be profitable,” a source told People.

Barron is also listed as a co-founder on the website for World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s shady cryptocurrency empire.

“Barron has inherited his father’s interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur,” a source told the magazine.

The president’s enigmatic son is a sophomore at New York University’s Stern School of Business, but he has been attending classes at the Washington, D.C., campus.

A source told People that Barron is likely to stay in D.C., where he has “mental security” and “a comfortable life with people looking up to him.”

Eric Trump shared this image of him with siblings Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, and Barron Trump at the White House before the State of the Union. Eric Trump/Instagram

Trump and first lady Melania welcomed Barron in 2006, a year after they tied the knot.

“Barron is a carbon copy of his father, yet he is blessed without the elder’s brashness,” one source said. “He is more like his mother with a European aloof and quiet sophistication.”

A source told People magazine that Barron has "a European aloof and quiet sophistication" like his mom. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

MAGAworld didn’t forget to celebrate the president’s son.

Popular conservative accounts MAGA Voice, Trump War Room, and Johnny MAGA greeted Barron in posts on X. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and the U.S. ambassador to Greece, also celebrated Barron on her Instagram page.

Kimberly Guilfoyle greeted Barron on her Instagram stories. Kimberly Guilfoyle on Instagram

The White House’s rapid response X account, meanwhile, posted a clip of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s greeting for Barron during her White House visit on Thursday.

“I know he has grown up so much, into a very tall, good-looking gentleman,” she said. “As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it. Of course, from his parents—there is no doubt about it.”