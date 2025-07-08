Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Bissell’s Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is not only adorable; it’s arguably the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media this year—perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. It’s also portable (though it’s not cordless), which means you can use it to clean your car, the rug your dog just peed on, and even that filthy couch upholstery that you had no idea was filled with dust and pet dander. Do you like to eat your meals on your couch (no judgment!)?

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Down from $125 See At Amazon $ 82 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Green Machine is a game-changer for sweeping away crumbs and erasing spills like pure magic. It’s already a virtual steal for just $125, but you can find out what all the hype is about for just $82 right now, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal. It rarely gets marked down due to its widespread popularity; this is the absolute lowest price we’ve ever seen the Little Green machine on Amazon.

