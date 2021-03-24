This Pet Stain Remover May Work Better on Human Stains

I am a clean person, as in I like to have things nice and tidy and organized and put together. But I’m not a clean person. I’m constantly spilling things everywhere, I can’t be trusted with anything that reads “Dry Clean Only,” and I carry a Tide to-go stick with me always. Recently, my dog has been causing plenty of messes/stains. She, being a dog and all, tracks mud in the house and does other dog things that are gross. So I decided I needed a pet cleaning product. Surprisingly, though, I have ended up using it more for messes I create than one’s my dog has made.

The Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Powerbrush is advertised as being able to clean up pet stains of all shapes and sizes, but I’m here to tell you, it’s perfect for human stains, too. I’m talking about spilling spaghetti marinara all over your light colored carpet, or dropping a glass of red wine on your light couch. Instead of sitting with my head in my hands, wondering why I bought light colored furniture, I just break out this piece of magic.

The Stain Eraser is a cordless hand vacuum designed for tackling the toughest messes. It is truly the grab-and-go machine I reach for when I’m in a panic over a stain I don’t believe I’ll ever be able to remove. It has a rotating “DirtLifter” Powerbrush that does all of the wiping and rubbing for you to get tough stains out. It also includes a ready-to-use-formula you pop in the machine and let me just say, it really does work. It’s pretty gross but also extremely satisfying to see the brownish liquid burble back into the machine, but it’s all worth it once you lift the machine away and the stain is gone, like magic. The runtime is good so if you have a particularly large mess, it won’t die on you, and the machine is small enough that I don’t mind owning it in addition to a stick vacuum.

I’ve already used the machine nine times for stains I’ve created and once for one my dog created. It has worked all ten times. I’m not going to say it works better on human stains, just that I am using it more frequently on human stains. I wish I hadn’t waited to get a dog to get this cleaning product—all of those stains I created would’ve been so much easier to deal with.

