Bitcoin's Alleged Maker Lawyers Up

    David McNew/Reuters

    Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto, the man identified by Newsweek as the founder of Bitcoin, hired a lawyer and issued a statement Monday to “unconditionally deny” the report. “My background is in engineering,” he said. “I also have the ability to program. My most recent job was as an electrical engineer troubleshooting air-traffic-control equipment for the FAA. I have no knowledge of nor have I ever worked on cryptography, peer-to-peer systems, or alternative currencies.” Nakamoto went on to blame the magazine’s report for making it hard to find a new job, too.

