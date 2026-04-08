Bitcoin’s Mystery Creator May Have Been Busted by a Hyphen

A string of tiny punctuation mistakes might finally crack the world’s biggest crypto whodunit.

A lengthy investigation by The New York Times has identified British cryptographer Adam Back as the likely figure behind the pseudonymous Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto, with an array of linguistic and technical clues pointing to him—including an unusual pattern of hyphenation errors.

For more than a decade, Satoshi Nakamoto has been the ghost in the blockchain machine, credited with mining over a million coins now worth billions. Analysts have long speculated about the masked creator, but now, investigators combing early crypto forums and Satoshi’s original writings say those quirks line up with Back’s own posts, suggesting the Blockstream CEO may have been mining Bitcoin under a pseudonym.

Back, 55, is the CEO of Blockstream and the inventor of Hashcash, a proof-of-work system that Satoshi cited in the original Bitcoin white paper. He has long been considered a plausible suspect, but until now had avoided the kind of forensic scrutiny applied to other candidates.

Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Back has repeatedly denied being Satoshi and did so again when confronted by the Times during an interview in El Salvador. “Clearly I’m not Satoshi, that’s my position,” he told the newspaper—adding, “And it’s true as well, for what it’s worth.”

The Times analysis began with general observations: Back is British, was an active member of the Cypherpunks cryptography mailing list in the 1990s, and had outlined concepts remarkably similar to Bitcoin nearly a decade before it launched.

He proposed distributed electronic cash systems with scarcity, privacy, and trustless verification—all features central to Bitcoin’s eventual design. He even suggested using Hashcash to mint coins in an existing proposal called b-money, anticipating exactly how Satoshi would combine the two ideas. But the investigation’s more unusual findings came from forensic writing analysis.

Back and Satoshi both use two spaces between sentences, a hallmark of older writers. Both occasionally confuse “it’s” and “its.” Both place “also” at the end of sentences. Both alternate between British and American spellings.

Also revealing, according to the Times, was their shared misuse of hyphens—adding them where they don’t belong, and omitting them where they do.

Both wrote compound nouns like “double-spending” with hyphens, but left compound adjectives like “file sharing” and “hand tuned” unhyphenated.

When the Times fed an AI model New York Times-style rules and compared Satoshi’s hyphenation errors to those of hundreds of Cypherpunk mailing list contributors, Back emerged as the clear outlier. He shared 67 of Satoshi’s exact hyphenation mistakes. The next-closest candidate had 38.

The investigation also employed a filtering method, screening roughly 600 active forum participants for traits Satoshi displayed: using two spaces between sentences, British spellings, inconsistent hyphenation of “e-mail” versus “email,” confusion over “it’s” and “its,” and more. After applying each filter sequentially, only one name remained: Adam Back.

When the findings were presented to computational linguist Florian Cafiero, who had previously tried and failed to identify Satoshi using stylometry, he noted that while his own method proved inconclusive, the hyphenation and grammatical quirks were harder to dismiss.

Forensic linguist Robert Leonard of Hofstra University told the Times that such idiosyncrasies represent “markers of sociolinguistic variation”—linguistic fingerprints that can help identify an author.

The Times also noted behavioral parallels. Back largely disappeared from the Cryptography mailing list during the period Satoshi was most active, then re-emerged shortly after Satoshi vanished in 2011. When a researcher publicly estimated the size of Satoshi’s Bitcoin holdings in 2013, Back joined the Bitcoin forum that same day. Within two years, he had founded Blockstream and assembled the top Bitcoin Core developers under his roof.

Still, Back insists the evidence is circumstantial.

He clarified in a post on X, “I’m not Satoshi, but I was early in laser focus on the positive societal implications of cryptography, online privacy and electronic cash.”

He explained that his frequent posts on the Cypherpunks mailing list created a “confirmation bias” in studies trying to identify Satoshi, noting it’s “due to my volume I’d more likely have commented than others with similar interests but posting 20x less.”

Back added that the resemblance of some phrasing to Satoshi’s was largely coincidence, and emphasized that he “also don’t know who Satoshi is, and i think it is good for bitcoin that this is the case.”