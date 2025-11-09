Bitter Trump Voter Says He’s Been ‘Completely Swindled’ By President’s ‘Betrayal’

A Pennsylvania man who backed Donald Trump at last year’s polls says the MAGA president’s conduct in office has amounted to a “complete betrayal” of his vote.

“A year after the president election, I feel completely swindled,” Morgen Morgus, a resident of Parker and self-described “enthusiastic Libertarian,” wrote in a letter to USA Today published Saturday.

“If the presidential election were held today—with the same candidates—I would sit it out,” he went on. “There was a hope that they would be willing to listen to us, but unfortunately that is not happening.”

Morgus joins a growing number of disillusioned voters who have publicly expressed regret backing MAGA at last year’s polls. Only last week, 63-year-old Buffalo resident Betty Szretter, whose 26-year-old daughter Hannah has Type 1 diabetes, expressed her outrage after Trump administration allowed funding for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to lapse.

The program provides around 42 million Americans, or just under an eighth of the country’s population, access to food stamps. “I believe the Trump administration, instead of focusing on presidential ballrooms, should be paying attention to individual Americans’ dining rooms,” Szretter told CNN, in a jab at the president’s plans for a new $300 million dance venue at the White House.

Some MAGA voters have been shocked by the president's construction of a $300 million ballroom at the White House as funding for food assistance to 42 million Americans expires. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Earlier in September, a series of focus groups composed of Latino voters, among whom Trump otherwise secured a near-historic 48 percent of the vote last year, voiced similar fury over both the president’s handling of the economy and his sweeping mass deportation efforts.

“Then you see the other flip side where you see families being ripped apart,” one participant told The Bulwark, which coordinated the sessions. “I didn’t think it was going to be that dramatic where it’s going to be hurtful in that sense.”

Others have been appalled by the aggressiveness with which Trump has pursued his promised crackdown on immigration. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

An avowed Libertarian, Morgen wrote in his letter to USA Today that he felt chiefly outraged by the MAGA administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” spending measures, given he’d enthusiastically backed the preceding cost-cutting drive under its Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

“What DOGE found in terms of cuts was great, but right after that came the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and continuing resolutions that undid all of their progress by leaps and bounds,” he wrote, describing the measures as “one of the largest spending packages in recent U.S. history.”