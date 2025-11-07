Trump’s Approval Rating Plummets to New Low in Damming Survey

Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest point of his second term.

An Emerson College poll of 1,000 registered voters shows that 41 percent approve of the president’s job performance, while 49 percent disapprove. Trump’s approval is now 4 percentage points lower than in October, and 8 points down from the 49 percent recorded when he re-entered office.

“Nearly one year after he was elected, President Trump’s approval has flipped since the first Emerson College poll of the new administration,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said.

“Since his inauguration, Trump has lost support among key groups: Republican voters’ approval decreased 12 points—from 91 percent to 79 percent—and his disapproval intensified among independent voters, from 44 percent to 51 percent, and Hispanics, from 39 percent to 54 percent.”

Donald Trump’s approval ratings are now the reverse of what they were in January. Emerson College

The Emerson survey is not the only damaging poll for the president as he navigates a turbulent second term marked by fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein saga and the ongoing government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history.

Trump has also failed to follow through on key 2024 campaign promises, including curbing inflation and addressing rising food costs.

A CNN/SSRS poll released earlier this month found that 63 percent of Americans are unhappy with Trump’s performance—the highest disapproval of either of his terms. A late October YouGov/Economist survey also found Trump at an all-time low net approval rating of -18.

Trump, who somehow insists he is recording record-high polling numbers, lashed out at the string of brutal surveys by reverting to his tactic of referring to anything remotely critical of him as “fake.”

“So many Fake Polls are being shown by the Radical Left Media, all slanted heavily toward Democrats and Far Left Wingers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “In the Fair Polls, and even the Reasonable Polls, I have the Best Numbers I have ever had and, why shouldn’t I?”

Trump’s post came just before the GOP suffered a humiliating wipeout on Election Day, with the contests seen as the first electoral test of his second term and a key gauge of voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Donald Trump is burying his head in the sand and ignoring the influx of damming polls. CHANDAN KHANNA/Chandan Khanna /AFP via Getty Images

The Emerson poll also suggests that backlash to Trump could severely hinder the GOP next November.

A total of 43 percent of respondents said their midterm vote will be to express opposition to Trump, compared to 29 percent who said it will signal support for the 79-year-old president.

Voters also favor Democrats over Republicans 44 percent to 40 percent in a generic congressional ballot.

“Democrats report being most motivated to vote in the 2026 midterm elections, at 71 percent, compared to 60 percent of Republicans and 42 percent of independents,” Kimball added.