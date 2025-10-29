Trump Hit With Devastating All-Time Low Approval Ratings

Donald Trump is recording a record-low approval rating as Americans turn on his handling of the economy, according to a brutal poll.

The latest YouGov/Economist survey shows that 57 percent disapprove of Trump’s job performance as president, compared to just 39 percent who approve.

Not only is Trump’s net approval rating of minus 18 the lowest of his second term, it is also three points lower than at any point during his first term in the White House.

The poll finds Americans are disappointed with Donald Trump’s handling of inflation, the economy, and immigration. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“Mr. Trump was re-elected on a wave of economic pessimism, telling voters that ‘incomes will skyrocket, inflation will vanish completely, jobs will come roaring back and the middle class will prosper like never, ever before’ during his second term. So far, they have been disappointed,” The Economist wrote in its analysis of the results.

The YouGov results show that Trump had a net positive approval rating on economic issues—traditionally a strong point for Republicans—when he re-entered office in January.

However, Trump is now hemorrhaging support in key areas after nine months back in the White House, following his sweeping tariff plans, dire job reports, and inability to control rising inflation and food prices.

The poll finds Trump is now recording negative net approval for his handling of the jobs and economy (-22 percentage points) and inflation/prices (-32). Americans even disapprove of Trump’s hardline immigration plans (-10), which were another key campaign pledge during his 2024 campaign.

A majority of all key demographics disapprove of Trump’s job as president, including men (53 percent disapprove), women (63 percent), Hispanics (65 percent), and young voters aged 18 to 29 (75 percent)—a group seen as critical to his 2024 victory. The poll questioned 1,623 U.S. adults.

The Economist said the president’s net approval score is down 1.3 percentage points since last week. Andrew Harnick/Getty Images

The president seems willing to ignore his plummeting poll numbers and insists that his polling is at an all-time high.

Trump self-soothed on Wednesday while finally admitting he cannot seek a third term in office and acknowledging that food prices have risen sharply under his administration.

“I have my highest numbers that I’ve ever had. I ended eight wars, and we have the greatest economy in history,” Trump said. “Energy prices are way down. Everything’s way down. Beef is a little bit high, but we’re going to get beef down too.”