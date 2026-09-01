Bizarre Nancy Mace Boast Slapped With Brutal Reality Check

MAGA exile Nancy Mace faced harsh backlash after a social media brag went wrong.

The South Carolina congresswoman got chippy with an X user who called out her work ethic on Tuesday, opening her up to a fact check that put her legislative attendance into perspective.

“Instead of being on X and posting here all the time, do some f--king real work for the people who are paying you,” one person told Mace.

The Republican rep, 48, fired back, “I work 7 days a week for the constituents I serve; and I will continue to until my service is up January 3rd.”

“I’m working hard to ensure a smooth transition to my successor also so no constituent service is lost in the shuffle,” she continued.

Mace's brag blew up in her face. Nancy Mace/X

“Also - women can walk and chew gum at the same time. Thanks though!” she added.

Mace’s post included a Community Note showing she hasn’t been as diligent as she claims.

“Congresswoman Nancy Mace did not show up to work on August 31, 2026 and missed votes in the U.S. House of Representatives,” the note read.

Mace, fresh off a five-week congressional recess, missed the two votes on Monday after the House resumed session, according to the House Clerk’s roll call. She had also missed the last two votes before the recess on July 23.

Mace hasn't been as present in Congress as she claims. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Dozens of internet users flocked to dunk on the failed gubernatorial hopeful.

“You literally missed two votes yesterday after having a five week vacation. Do sit down,” one user replied to Mace.

“Lol, no you don’t,” another said. “I live here. It still floods every 5 minutes, the unhoused issue is exploding, the traffic is crushing our infrastructure and public schools are still struggling. Constantly harassing brown and trans people isn’t fixing anything. I cannot wait for January.”

“Posting bikini pics, showing off your tattoos and then arguing with people about them is not what you were elected to do,” another user said, referring to Mace’s new ink she showed off on her podcast earlier this month. “I guess you take a few days off a week.”

Reached for comment, Mace told the Daily Beast in a statement: “If you think the job starts and stops on the House floor voting a couple times a week, then you clearly don’t know anything about the job. I hear from South Carolinians every single day who need help, and I make sure they get it. They come first.”

A look at Mace’s congressional attendance on the House Clerk’s website shows that she responded “Not Voting” to 104 bills since January—meaning she has missed more than a third of all roll call votes this year. The average member of Congress rarely misses more than 10 percent of roll call votes.

Mace got schooled on the First Amendment last month during an appearance on CNN. Nancy Mace/X

Since her failed gubernatorial campaign sputtered out in June after she was trounced in the GOP primary, Mace has focused on bolstering her brand rather than her legislative duties.

The congresswoman, who is set to leave office in January, launched a podcast on YouTube earlier this month called “Get Maced,” where she also debuted her tattooed arms.

Mace debuted her inked up arms on her YouTube podcast. Nancy Mace/YouTube

Mace told Politico in February that she had gotten nine tattoos in rapid succession as a way to “reclaim” her body and “feel the pain that I need to feel.”