Ex-Vanderbilt Football Star Arrested After Allegedly Biting Bouncer’s Ass

BJ Anderson, the ex-Vanderbilt football player, was arrested Friday after he allegedly bit the chest of one security guard and the butt of another outside a bar in Nashville, The Tennessean reported. Anderson faces charges of assault, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. Security guards told authorities Anderson had been denied entry after he was found to have had alcohol in a Gatorade bottle, leading to an altercation that left two guards with bite marks, according to an arrest affidavit. Anderson’s birthday was on Thursday.