Blac Chyna Allegedly Pulled A Knife On Her Hairdresser During Fight Over Money: TMZ

Blac Chyna and her hairdresser allegedly got into a heated argument on Saturday, which ended when the reality star pulled a knife on the stylist in her San Fernando Valley home. According to a TMZ report, the argument began after the unidentified hairdresser finished Chyna's hair and asked for her payment. The discussion quickly turned into an argument in front of Chyna's six-year-old son, King, and the stylist allegedly responded to the knife threat by throwing soda cans at Chyna's car. Law enforcement sources also told the outlet Chyna appears as a named suspect on an assault with a deadly weapon report and the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services will reportedly be notified of the incident.