Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Reach Settlement In ‘Revenge Porn’ Lawsuit
11TH HOUR RESOLUTION
Blac Chyna has avoided going back to court after reaching a last-minute settlement in lawsuit accusing her ex-fiancee Rob Kardashian of “revenge porn.” While the details of the settlement are not immediately known, the agreement was reached just as the exes were set to go to trial on Monday over a lawsuit Chyna filed five years ago. In the lawsuit, Chyna alleged that in 2017 her ex posted three nude photos of her—and other unflattering material. Kardashian, however, claims he and Chyna settled the dispute when he helped the mother of his five-year-old daughter with a legal battle with another of her exes, who claimed the pair outed him as gay. Last month, Chyna jury rejected her claim that the Kardashian conspired to kill her reality-TV show.