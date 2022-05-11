Blac Chyna Rips Judge as ‘Undeniably Hostile and Extremely Biased’ in Kardashian Defamation Ruling
MEANIE-PANTS
Blac Chyna’s got a bone to pick with a Los Angeles judge—specifically, the one who awarded her zero damages in the four-year, $100-million, knockdown legal battle that finally concluded earlier this month. In court filings obtained by People and TMZ, the 33-year-old onetime reality star accused Judge Gregory W. Alarcon of exhibiting “an ‘undeniably hostile and extremely biased’ attitude towards her” and her legal team. The peremptory challenge comes after the judge determined that the Kardashian family did not defame the model, nor did they work to interfere with a contact she had with E! network prior to filing the suit. Chyna, real name Angela Renée White, alleged that the jury were unable to make “‘key liability verdicts’ in her favor” thanks to Alarcon’s supposed bias. Attorneys for the Kardashians filed a 20-page opposition to Chyna’s challenge, telling TMZ on Tuesday that Chyna’s filing was a “baseless effort to save face after losing at trial,” and that it was a “frivolous” and “dishonest” attempt “to make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon.”