Black Diversity Chief: I Lost Job After Raising Racial Bias Concerns
IRONIC?
A Black man who was offered a job as a diversity officer for a Texas hospital system says the gig was rescinded after he raised the issue of racial bias, according to NBC News. The outlet reports that Joseph Hill applied to be the vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion for the Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston. After more than a dozen interviews over the course of six weeks, Hill said that he was offered the job. However, just four days before he was set to begin, Hill received an email from the employer that it was retracting the job offer. Hill’s attorney, who spoke with the company’s attorney, said employees were uncomfortable with Hill’s questions about expanding his team and for bringing awareness about unconscious bias, complaining he was “too sensitive about racial issues.”
Hill, who has over 20 years of experience in the DEI field as an executive, said in an email obtained by NBC News, “The experience crystalizes why the Chief, Equity Diversion and Inclusion Officer role is important for Memorial Hermann. Today, many companies are fraught with microaggressions that are unintentional or intentional that alienate employees.” In a statement, the hospital system said, “We continue to make great strides in enhancing equity, diversity and inclusion within our system, but we know there is always more that can be done—which is why we are recruiting for a Chief EDI Officer.”