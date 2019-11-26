CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    Take 25% Off Outdoor Voices’ Top-Rated, Best-Selling Leggings for Black Friday

    BLACK FRIDAY 2019

    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    Scouted

    By The Beast

    You’re probably already thinking about the comfy pants you’ll be wearing post-Thanksgiving. Grab a few extra sets of stretchy leggings while Outdoor Voices is taking 25% off leggings for Black Friday. Use the code LEGGINGS25 at checkout. The 7/8 Flex Leggings are the ones you’ll want to slip on after that third helping of turkey. | Get it on Outdoor Voices >

    Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.