Mark Robinson Hospitalized With Second-Degree Burns

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was treated for second-degree burns at Northern Regional Hospital “following an incident at a campaign event” in Mount Airy on Friday night, according to his spokesman Mike Lonergan.

Lonergan said Robinson “is in good spirits, appreciates the outpouring of well wishes, and is excited to return to the campaign trail as scheduled first thing tomorrow morning.”

CNN reported that Robinson’s burns occurred during an accident at the Mayberry Truck Show and Parade and that no foul play was involved.

The accident comes as Robinson continues to defend himself against a bombshell CNN report that exposed past comments on a porn website’s message board that was linked to his email account. In the comments Robinson reportedly called himself a “Black Nazi” and said he wished slavery still existed in the U.S.

He denies making he posts and has refused to drop out of the race for governor.

Many Republicans, including Donald Trump, have sought to distance themselves from Robinson. Trump did not mention Robinson during a recent campaign stop in North Carolina despite having previously endorsed him.

Robinson has also seen many of his staff resign after the CNN report broke.