‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Flees Twitter After Posting COVID Anti-Vaxxer Nonsense
Days after she stirred up controversy by posting transphobic, anti-vax propaganda, Black Panther and Small Axe star Letitia Wright appears to have deleted her Twitter and Instagram.
On Thursday, Wright shared a lengthy video from Tomi Arayomi, in which the On The Table host admitted he has no medical knowledge but stoked fear over the COVID-19 vaccine anyway. Deadline reports that in the video, which has since been deleted, Arayomi said those who take the vaccine should “hope to God it doesn’t make extra limbs grow.” Arayomi also expressed skepticism about the virus as a whole, comparing its existence to that of trans people.
Representatives for Wright did not respond to Variety’s request for comment. At first, the actress doubled down on her original post, tweeting, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.” Then came a non-apology: “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.” Now her accounts have disappeared. Still, something tells us this conversation is far from over.