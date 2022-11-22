Letitia Wright Slams ‘Personal Baggage’ Story: ‘This Is Vile’
‘INCREDIBLY DISRESPECTFUL’
Black Panther star Letitia Wright snapped back at The Hollywood Reporter after it included her in an article about awards season prospects for those with “personal baggage.” “You’re all incredibly disrespectful. How dare you,” Wright addressed the publication in her Instagram story on Monday night with a screenshot of the article and headline: “How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar Chances.” Wright was furious that her past transphobic and anti-vax comments, for which she has apologized, were compared in the story to accusations of abuse and sexual misconduct against men in the industry, including Will Smith and Brad Pitt. The story also named Woody Allen and Roman Polanski. “This is vile behavior. At this point a personal vendetta towards me,” Wright wrote. “I’ve done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication. Stop your nonsense.” “I apologised TWO years ago,” Wright added. “Remained silent on the topic. You lied and said I continued talking about it with my cast & crew on my set. THIS WAS NOT TRUE. ASK MY PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR. The film was successful. Your agenda towards me is now even more clear. I won’t remain silent. Stop your disgusting behavior.”