‘Black Panther’ Stuntman and 3 of His Kids Die in Halloween Crash
‘BLESS ALL THEIR SOULS’
Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman who worked on Marvel projects like Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, died in an Oct. 31 car crash in Atlanta, his mother Akili Ramsess said. He was 41. Also killed instantly alongside Ramsess were two of his daughters, Sundari and Fujibo, who were 13 years old and 8 weeks old, respectively, according to his mother. She said in an Instagram post last week that another of her grandchildren, Kisasi, 10, was on life support. On Saturday, she announced that Kisasi had died as well. “May God bless all their souls,” Akili wrote. “You all will be missed.” Two more children, both girls, were also involved in the crash but survived, one with minor injuries. Of Ramsess, who also did stunt work for The Suicide Squad and Creed III, his mother said, “All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all.” Ramsess also spent time working for a distribution company owned by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who memorialized him on Instagram. “A leader,” she wrote in part. “A light.”