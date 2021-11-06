‘Black Panther 2’ Halts Production as Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury

Read it at Variety
The sequel to Black Panther has halted production temporarily as star Letitia Wright convalesces. Wright suffered an unspecified on-set injury that involved a stunt rig in August, Variety reports. Wakanda Forever will stop filming the week of Thanksgiving and resume in early 2022. Wright’s representative said, “Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of ‘Black Panther 2.’” Late last year, the actor shared an anti-vaccine tirade on Twitter and Instagram, and she reportedly proclaimed those same views on the set of the film.