Arbery Suspect’s Lawyer Wanted ‘No More Black Pastors.’ So Scores Showed Up.
TAKE THAT
Last week, a defense attorney for one of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sparked outrage after asking that “no more Black pastors” be allowed inside the Glynn County courtroom. So at least 100 pastors are expected to gather outside the courthouse on Thursday for a rally. The event, led by Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson, will include a prayer rally, breakfast, and a march in solidarity with Arbery’s family. Many participants were seen carrying signs that said “Black pastors matter,” while wearing buttons with Arbery’s picture and the hashtag “JusticeForAhmaud.”
Last week, Kevin Robert Gough, an attorney representing William Bryan, asked the judge to bar “any more Black pastors” from sitting in the courtroom with Arbery’s mom because their presence could influence the jury. When the Rev. Jesse Jackson showed up on Monday, Gough asked for a mistrial—but instead got a tongue lashing from the judge.