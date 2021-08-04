Black Realtor and Client Handcuffed During Michigan Home Showing
‘GUNS DRAWN’
A Black realtor, his client, and the client’s 15-year-old son were all handcuffed during a home showing Sunday after a neighbor called 911 to report a break-in. Police arrived at the home in Michigan with guns drawn, according to the realtor, Eric Brown. Roy Thorne, the prospective buyer, told police what they were doing in the house from an upstairs window, but law enforcement directed them to come outside with their hands up. Officers then handcuffed the three of them. When Brown showed his real estate license, police released them. Brown was quoted in local media saying, “Am I just automatically the criminal? Because that’s pretty much how we were treated in that situation.” Authorities said the house had previously been targeted for robbery. Thorne said, “They keep their guns drawn on us until all of us were in cuffs… The officer came back and apologized again, but at the same time, the damage is done. My son was a little disturbed. He hasn’t seen anything like that … he’s not going to forget this.”