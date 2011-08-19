Black Scientists Receive Fewer Grants

CHEAT SHEET
An audit of the National Institutes of Health revealed that black scientists are significantly less likely than white ones to win grants. Only about 16 percent of applications from black researchers were approved between 2000 and 2006, compared to 29 percent of applications from white scientists. Asian and Hispanic scientists were about as likely as whites to get grant funding. "This situation is not acceptable," NIH Director Francis Collins said. "This data is deeply troubling."