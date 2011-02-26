CHEAT SHEET
    Black Swan Wins at Indie Spirit Awards

    If the Independent Spirit Awards are any indication of what's to come at the Oscars—and many times they are—Black Swan may win big. The award fest, traditionally held the night before the Academy Awards and honoring the biggest independent films of the near, piled on praise for the ballet thriller, handing it trophies for Best Feature, Best Director for Darren Aronofsky, Best Actress for Natalie Portman, and Best Cinematography. James Franco, who is co-hosting the Oscars Sunday night with Anne Hathaway, won Best Actor for his arm-chopping performance in 127 Hours

