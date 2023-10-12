Black Texas Student Sent to Alternative School After Dispute Over His Locs
After being suspended twice for his locs hairstyle, a Black high school student in Texas has been informed that he will be referred to an alternative education program. According to a Wednesday letter signed by Barbers Hill High School Principal Lance Murphy and viewed by the Associated Press, Darryl George, 18, will be sent to EPIC from October 12 to November 29 for a “violation of the dress and grooming policy.” Barbers Hill Independent School District bans male students from sporting hairstyles that go below their eyebrows, ears, or top of a T-shirt collar but the family’s attorney has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying that he didn’t enforce the state’s CROWN Act, which prevents employers and schools from punishing people because of their hairstyles, including locs. The family’s spokesperson, Candice Matthews, said a statement to The Daily Beast last month that they wanted to “Drop The Hammer Of Accountability In The Face Of Racism!”