BlackBerry Service Is Back Up

After four days of service interruptions, Research in Motion says it has fixed its technical issues. The delay in emails and messages began Monday and outraged BlackBerry users across five continents. Executives at RIM haven't been able to explain the outage, and frustrated customers took to forums and Twitter, swearing to switch smartphones. It's bad timing for RIM, as the new iPhone 4S will be released tomorrow and is already raking in rave reviews.