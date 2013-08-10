'Blackfish' Prompts 'Nemo' Sequel Rewrites

CHEAT SHEET
Do you speak whale? Apparently Pixar writers do. Prompted by the release of Blackfish, a documentary on captive orcas, the company is rewriting parts of the script for the sequel to Finding Nemo. The documentary has caused publicity woes for SeaWorld, whose captive orcas are a centerpiece of the company's parks—and it has also put Finding Dory, whose climax was planned to involve a marine park, in a tight spot. The movie, set for release in 2015, now plans to give its park-bound characters the option to leave. Although nothing else is known about the movie's plot, we're betting on a chorus of "oooo-wah-EEE-oos" from all orcas in the audience.