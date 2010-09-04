Blair Pelted with Eggs at Signing

Read it at BBC News
This probably means they weren’t buying the book. Protestors pelted former British Prime Minister Tony Blair with eggs and shoes as he arrived for a book signing Sunday in Dublin. Lucky for him, he didn’t take a direct hit. It was his first signing since he published his autobiography, A Journey, in which he detailed, among other things, just how far he stretched the truth during negotiations for peace in Northern Ireland. The book has already shot to the top of Amazon’s best-seller list in the United Kingdom.