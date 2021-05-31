Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta Announce Split After 27 Years of Marriage
‘A beautiful journey’
Actor Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree DaCosta have separated. The Hollywood couple, who are parents of three young adult children, announced the split in an emotional statement posted on Underwood’s Instagram account.
“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage,” it read. “It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”
The pair wed in 1994. DaCosta is reportedly the reason Underwood accepted the role of Dr. Robert Leeds in Sex and the City, Page Six reported. “When the offer came in, I mentioned it to my wife and she’s like, ‘No, you need to do that. Why are you even pausing? You want to go do that.’ I thank her for that,” Underwood told the gossip site last year.