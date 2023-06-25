Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend in Secret Ceremony: Report
PUT A RING ON IT
Blair Underwood married his longtime friend last week in a secret ceremony in the Caribbean, People reports. The 58-year-old wed Josie Hart on June 24 in the Dominican Republic, exchanging handwritten vows under “an arch adorned with roses,” according to the outlet. “I've been very involved,” Underwood said. “The first time I saw her in the dress, she looked like a princess. She was so beautiful. The deep emotions that were displayed during the ceremony, the lightness and fun of the reception, it all felt humbling because it all just fell into place. It was amazing.” The pair first met when Underwood was 16, and remained friends throughout four decades. They started a relationship after their respective divorces. “My mother loved and adored her. We lived separate lives on separate coasts. We never saw each other a lot. But when we talked, there's always such a strong connection of just understanding each other,” Underwood said. Guests included actress Kim Fields and actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Underwood announced their engagement in an Instagram post November last year but remained tight-lipped on a date.