Philip Roth Book Release Put on Hold After Biographer Accused of Sexual Misconduct
‘TEXTBOOK GROOMING’
W.W. Norton, the publisher of Blake Bailey’s Philip Roth: The Biography, is halting all shipments and promo related to the book after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, the Los Angeles Times reports. The publisher’s actions come after Bailey’s agency, Story Factory, dropped him completely. The women who have come forward said they met Bailey when he was their 8th-grade English teacher. One of his former students described his behavior as “textbook grooming.” “He used our trust in him against us in the cruelest and most intimate way possible,” said Eve Peyton, one of Bailey’s former students.
Bailey’s lawyer, Billy Gibbens, has maintained that the accusations are “false” and “scurrilous.” “We are baffled that the Story Factory would have acted on such unreliable, demonstrably false information without bothering to consult Mr. Bailey, and we are considering all of Mr. Bailey’s legal options related to these defamatory comments,” he said.