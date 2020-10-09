Blake Jenner Responds to Ex-Wife Melissa Benoist’s Domestic Abuse Allegations
‘I AM SORRY’
Blake Jenner, a former co-star of Glee, responded in a lengthy Instagram post Thursday to allegations of domestic abuse made nearly a year ago by his ex-wife, former Supergirl star Melissa Benoist. Jenner simultaneously apologized for physical abuse inflicted on Benoist and pointed a finger at her as a co-dependent abuser. Last year, Benoist took to Instagram to declare, “I am a survivor of domestic violence” and detail how a former partner emotionally manipulated her and at one point hit her in the face with a phone so hard her iris ruptured. She did not name Jenner as the alleged perpetrator. The two split in 2017.
In Thursday’s post, Jenner said he took “full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally and yes, physically … The most important apology extends — then and now — to my former partner. I am sorry.” He described the phone incident differently: “While I was standing in the hallway and she was in our bedroom, I threw my phone aimlessly and it hit my former partner in her face.” But he went on to say he was also a “victim” and that within the relationship, there was “mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted from both ends...I was scratched. I was slapped. I was punched in the face...I was physically assaulted in the shower, leaving me with a traumatic injury that I do not want to delve into at this time.”