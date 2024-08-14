Blake Lively Reportedly Felt Fat-Shamed by Co-Star Justin Baldoni
NO LOVE LOST
New details are emerging about the supposed beef between Blake Lively and co-star Justin Baldoni. The two star opposite each other in the drama It Ends With Us, and this past week, rumors have been swirling that there was some on-set tension. Both Lively and Baldoni not doing press together further fueled speculation. TMZ reports that some of the animosity could stem from Lively allegedly feeling fat-shamed and a kiss that lasted too long. Sources tell the outlet Baldoni, who also directed the project, reportedly inquired about Lively’s weight before a scene where he had to lift her up. This could’ve been because of Baldoni’s back problems, but Lively supposedly felt fat-shamed. In another instance, sources report that the Gossip Girl star was weirded out when Baldoni held a lip lock for too long. While neither Baldoni nor Lively has commented on the rift, fans read between the lines when Baldoni said in a red-carpet interview that he didn’t plan on directing the film’s sequel. People magazine reports he said Lively should direct it instead.