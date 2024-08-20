Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar came to her defense on Instagram as rumors about her drama with her on-screen love interest Justin Baldoni continue to circulate.

Sklenar, who plays Lively’s childhood boyfriend in the film, posted a lengthy statement Tuesday that laid out his feelings.

“I wanted to take a minute and address all this stuff swirling online,” his statement began. “Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about,” he added.

In addition to speculation that Lively and Baldoni–who also directed the film–did not get along, the actress has been subjected to criticism that she is not taking the film’s domestic violence message seriously enough. Online critics called her eagerness to talk about her wardrobe in the film and her new hair product line as disrespectful.

“What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online,” Sklenar continued.

He goes on to write that he knows someone who experienced a relationship similar to the one depicted in the film, and this person credits the book with “saving her life.” He goes on to underscore the “responsibility” the cast and crew had to those who have suffered abuse.

“Ultimately it’s meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let’s move beyond that together,” he wrote. He ends his message by asking readers to refrain from spreading hate online.

Aside from posting a domestic abuse hotline’s phone number on her Instagram story, Lively has not addressed any of the rumored drama. Baldoni has avoided the subject as well.