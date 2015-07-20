Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert Divorce

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ
Country music royalty Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert are calling it quits, according to TMZ. The couple has been married for four years, and already filed divorce documents. An Oklahoma judge is supposed to make it official Monday. “This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy heart that we move forward separately,” the couple told TMZ. “We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends, and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”