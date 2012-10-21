Blast Kills 10 in Damascus

CHEAT SHEET
Ten people died in a bomb blast in Damascus while international peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday, state media reported. The bombers seem to have targeted a police station in the Syrian capital. Bloodshed continued in the embattled country while Brahimi, who represents the United Nations and Arab League in Syria, met with the country’s foreign ministers and opposition leaders before talking Sunday with Assad. Thirty thousand people are thought to have been killed in fighting over the last year and a half, and Brahimi has called for a ceasefire over the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.