Blatter May Not Step Down As FIFA Head

According to a report in the Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag, embattled FIFA President Sepp Blatter may try to stay on as president of FIFA, despite promising to step down. On June 2, after arrests due to alleged widespread corruption, Blatter announced that he would step down at the next election. According to the report, Blatter has been asked to rethink his decision to step down by African and Asian football associations. However, Domenico Scala, the FIFA official overseeing reforms, says in the report that Blatter stepping down is an “indispensable” part of reforms.