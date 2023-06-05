‘Bling Empire’ Matriarch Anna Shay Dies of a Stroke
‘RAY OF SUNSHINE’
Bling Empire star Anna Shay died Monday after suffering a stroke, reports said. The reality TV matriarch’s family confirmed the news to People, remembering her warmly. “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” the statement read. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.” Shay appeared in Bling Empire’s first season, in 2021, and quickly rose to become a fan favorite. The hit reality show depicts the lives of wealthy Asians and Asian-Americans in Los Angeles.