CHEAT SHEET
SORRY
Blizzard CEO Apologizes at Company Convention Amid Protests
The president of the video game publisher Activision Blizzard apologized Friday for how the company handled a professional gamer’s support of the Hong Kong protests. J. Allen Brack said at the annual Blizzcon convention, “We didn't live up to the standards we set for ourselves. We failed in our purpose. And for that, I'm sorry, and I accept accountability.” Protesters waved “Free Hong Kong” banners outside the Anaheim Convention Center and handed out shirts with the company’s core values, which include the slogan “Every voice matters.” Some dressed as Winnie the Pooh, a popular mockery of Chinese president Xi Jingping. The company faced backlash earlier this month from players, lawmakers, its own employees and at least one sponsor after suspending Chung Ng Wai, aka Blitzchung, for expressing support for the ongoing Hong Kong protests. Despite the apology on Friday, Brack did not mention any change to that decision.