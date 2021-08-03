Blizzard President Quits After Shocking Sexual Harassment Lawsuit and Staff Walkout
GAME OVER
It took a lawsuit, a staff walkout, and nationwide outrage—but the head of Blizzard Entertainment has stepped down from his position. Last month, the video game studio was hit by a lawsuit from the state of California that cited multiple accounts of sexual harassment and discrimination. It alleged that Activision Blizzard “fostered a pervasive ‘frat boy’ workplace,” that saw management carry out “blatant sexual harassment without repercussions,” and one employee allegedly had her naked photos shared around the office before she took her own life. Now, Blizzard President J. Allen Brack—who was named in the lawsuit—is leaving his job. The company confirmed Brack’s departure in a statement that didn’t mention the allegations. However, it said that new leaders will “ensure Blizzard is the safest, most welcoming workplace possible for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background.”