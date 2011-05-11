Blog Claims Florida Law Banned Sex

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Southern Fried Scientist
If you’re living in Florida, starting on Oct. 1, you may not need to come up with any excuses not to have sex with someone. Southern Fried Scientist, a blog by a graduate student, claims that the Florida legislature’s new bestiality law has one major flaw: It prohibits sex with all animals—forgetting that humans are in fact animals. The poorly worded bill bans intercourse with animals “providing that the act does not apply to certain husbandry, conformation judging, and veterinary practices.” Despite the attention Southern Fried Scientist is getting, a law blog says the law doesn’t actually ban sex between two humans since it earlier uses the word persons to apply to humans and animals to refer to non-humans.