Blogger: Hersh Stole Bin Laden Story

A national security blogger is accusing Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh of plagiarism. On Sunday, Hersh published a controversial report claiming The White House lied about how the U.S. killed Osama bin Laden in a 2011 raid in Pakistan. R.J. Hillhouse, who runs the blog “The Spy Who Billed Me,” claims she accused the Obama administration of such a fabrication in August of 2011. Both accounts wrote “that the informant who led the CIA to bin Laden was a walk-in seeking financial compensation, that Pakistani officials were keeping bin Laden under house arrest with Saudi financial support, and that Pakistani officials had cooperated with the clandestine U.S. operation that killed him,” according to Politico. “I trust my sources—which were different than [Hersh’s],” Hillhouse wrote. “I am, however, profoundly disappointed that he has not given credit to the one who originally broke the story.”