Blogger Targeted Senator's Sick Wife

In case you thought politics couldn't get uglier, think again. Political blogger Clayton Thomas Kelly was arrested on Friday for allegedly sneaking into a nursing home and photographing a senator's bed-ridden wife. Kelly reportedly targeted Mississippi senator Thad Cochran's wife, Rose, who has been suffering from progressive dementia for over a decade and lives in St. Catherine's Village in Madison, Mississippi. Kelly runs the “Constitutional Clayton” blog and has run many pieces in support of Cochrane's GOP primary challenger, Chris McDaniel. Kelly posted the photo of bed-ridden Rose in a political “hit piece” in April. Kelly is being held on $100,000 bail for exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Both Cochrane and McDaneil denounced Kelly's behavior.