Blonde Girl Found at Roma Camp

Greek authorities are launching an international investigation after a blonde girl was discovered at a Gypsy camp in central Greece as the couple who called themselves her parents likely will face kidnapping charges. The four-year-old girl was found last week in a raid for weapons and drugs in the camp north of Athens, and DNA tests concluded she is not related to the people claiming to be her parents. Authorities are investigating if she could be related to rumors of child trafficking in the Roma community—rumors that have been linked to four-year-old Madeleine McCann disappearance in 2007. Investigators are determined to find out her identity so they can learn more about the alleged child trafficking ring.