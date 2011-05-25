CHEAT SHEET

    Blood at Scene Could Doom Strauss-Kahn

    Thought Dominique Strauss-Kahn's situation couldn't get any worse? Think again. While it's been rumored that the former IMF head, charged with the rape of a Manhattan hotel maid, would plead guilty and might suggest that any sex was consensual, prosecutors say they've found blood at the scene in the Sofitel hotel that would suggest the alleged victim struggled. Other press reports have said that DNA tests on semen found on the maid's shirt match Strauss-Kahn.

