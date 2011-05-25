Blood at Scene Could Doom Strauss-Kahn

CHEAT SHEET
Thought Dominique Strauss-Kahn's situation couldn't get any worse? Think again. While it's been rumored that the former IMF head, charged with the rape of a Manhattan hotel maid, would plead guilty and might suggest that any sex was consensual, prosecutors say they've found blood at the scene in the Sofitel hotel that would suggest the alleged victim struggled. Other press reports have said that DNA tests on semen found on the maid's shirt match Strauss-Kahn.