Bloodthirsty Senator Busted Lying About Trip to Disney World

Congress’s most bloodthirsty warhawk took time away from defending President Donald Trump’s conflict with Iran to have breakfast with Mickey Mouse.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of the Middle East conflict that was never formally authorized by Congress, was photographed spending time at Walt Disney World over the weekend. Graham, however, said he was in Florida on business and merely made a pit stop at The Vacation Kingdom to “meet friends” after being spotted at brunch at Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

But new photos obtained by TMZ show the 70-year-old lawmaker—who has no children and has never been married—strolling through the Magic Kingdom, clutching a The Little Mermaid-themed bubble wand.

Lindsey Graham lives it up at Disney World during the partial government shutdown!



Take a look: https://t.co/MuKOLhjQX4 pic.twitter.com/RKX665BPCt — TMZ (@TMZ) March 30, 2026

Witnesses told TMZ that the South Carolina senator was holding the $40 wand for a little girl while she was in the bathroom.

The bubble wand is available for purchase at Disney's online storefront. Disneystore.com/screenshot/Disneystore.com

Before that, photos released Sunday by the outlet show Graham pouring himself a cup of coffee while an employee in a Minnie Mouse costume meets a family to his left; another image depicts the senator waiting in the buffet line.

Graham brushed off the brunch photos in a statement to the outlet that read: “I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff... to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel.” He added: “I went to Orlando to meet friends after. I’m already back in South Carolina.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Graham for clarification on the newly released photos of him inside the park, seemingly playing tourist as war rages in the Middle East and the longest government shutdown in United States history continues.

Before Trump’s golf buddy spent time at the Most Magical Place on Earth, he raved about the Iran war on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, squealing: “We’re going to blow the hell out of these people.”

“This regime is on death row now,” Graham said on March 8. “It is going to be on its knees. It’s going to fall, and when it falls, we’re going to have peace like no other time... You can’t do it by talking.”

Graham—whose long-running push for a hard line against Tehran prompted a colleague to dub him a “war pimp”—has drawn backlash even from some MAGA allies.